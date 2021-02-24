Elite Alliance Adds Villa Del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto to Its Exchange Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance® Exchange, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, announced Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at the Islands of Loreto as the newest addition to its growing portfolio of international vacation destinations. The Resort is situated on a private cove on the same pristine property as TPC Danzante Bay, the only TPC golf course in Mexico, and the Sabila Spa and Wellness Center, a sophisticated retreat for the body and spirit. Its unique location in Loreto, Mexico, provides the ultimate seclusion for travelers seeking a whimsical vacation, while the natural wonders and diverse landscapes that blanket the region provide a true sense of adventure.

Elite Alliance

With its quiet beaches, scenic vistas that range from a two-bedroom oceanfront to a four-bedroom penthouse, rich history, and astounding natural habitat, it is the perfect getaway with every modern amenity and service one would expect on a beautiful vacation retreat. The resort offers 4,447 acres of unspoiled beauty, situated perfectly overlooking the indigo waters of the Sea of Cortez. It features TPC Danzante Bay golf course, 39,000-square-foot, award-winning Sabila Spa, an array of outstanding on-site restaurants with the option for adding its all-inclusive meal plan package, five swimming pools that form the shape of a giant sea turtle, tennis courts, fitness center, and much more.

"Visiting the Islands of Loreto provides our Exchange members an adventure that is both unique and memorable," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "Our members can enjoy a Resort experience where every service and amenity are within reach including, beach and pool daytime activities, nightly live entertainment, on-site grocery store, on-site tour operator to schedule off-site activities such as ATV Tours, sport fishing, and island tours, and a list of services that range from private transportation and shuttle service to a private chef and 24-hour room service."

Each spacious suite includes a fully equipped kitchen, spa-inspired bathrooms, and washer and dryer. The top three- and four-bedroom penthouses offer mesmerizing water or mountain views and beautiful terraces with private hot tub, barbecue grill, relaxing furniture, and a bar for entertaining. Ranked #4 among The Best Resorts in Mexico by Condé Nast Traveler in 2020's Readers' Choice Awards as well as Mexico's Best Golf Course 2020 by the World Golf Awards, the Resort is a true haven among the plethora of other Mexican properties in the area. As one of the top Loreto resorts, it gives visitors the unique opportunity to revel in luxurious living, while still maintaining the distinct charm that comes with small town life and the seclusion of a relatively new tourist destination.

About Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto:

The Resort's mission is to provide an exceptional vacation experience that exceeds the expectations of all its guests. It strives to be recognized among the best hotels in its category not only for the quality of its accommodations and the type of services provided, but also for the warmth the Team presents to every individual who visits the resort. Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is committed to preserving the natural environment and maintaining the smallest ecological footprint it can. Over the years, the Resort has implemented a number of eco-friendly initiatives to help protect the natural habitats and beautiful landscapes. Sustainable practices include a seawater purification system which made it possible to build the resort, organic fertilizers used to maintain the greens of TPC Danzante Bay in lieu of harming chemicals, an extensive recycling program, on-site garden where fresh ingredients are grown to be used at its restaurants, solar panels, and partnership with the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) to ensure the preservation of indigenous flora and fauna.

For more information on Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at the Islands of Loreto, please visit www.villadelpalmarloreto.com or call 1.800.790.4187.

About Elite Alliance:

Thirty years ago, the founder of Elite Alliance® created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased market size and profitability for developers, became the fastest growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, they introduced the Elite Alliance Exchange program to allow owners to enjoy other destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust management services for residence clubs, hotels and resorts that improves operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in vacation exchange, hospitality management and fractional real estate consulting, always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance, please visit www.elitealliance.com or call 866.407.5218.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Elite Alliance