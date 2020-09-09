Elite Alliance Announces Partnership With The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, announced The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas as the newest addition to its growing portfolio of international vacation destinations. The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas offer nine luxury resorts in five of the top destinations in Mexico, two of which Elite Alliance members will have access to: Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos and Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit. Both family-friendly resorts offer a beautiful beach destination with exquisite architecture, outstanding service and a multitude of divine amenities.

Located on scenic Medano Beach, Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos is a five-star resort on one of the best beachfront destinations in Mexico. With exquisite views of Land's End and El Arco Rock, each of the Hacienda-style villas features spacious accommodations, generous amenities and private balconies. Accommodations range from two- to four-bedroom villas, each equipped with master bedrooms and spa bathrooms, a full gourmet kitchen, generous living and dining spaces and outdoor terraces. Members receive access to resort facilities including the 31,000-square-foot Desert Spa, hydrotherapy circuit and fitness center, a total of 14 Cabo San Lucas restaurants, tennis courts, beachfront jacuzzis, swimming pools and so much more.

"We are excited to partner with The Villa Group Resorts. Their award-winning, luxury beach resorts deliver one of the best vacation experiences in Mexico," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

Villa la Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit is a AAA Four-Diamond Resort located on the soft sands of Banderas Bay in Nuevo Vallarta. The Hacienda-style two and three-bedroom villas have stunning views of the resort grounds and feature master bedrooms with spa baths, spacious living and dining spaces, full gourmet kitchens and private terraces. The resort provides members access to Villa Del Palmar Flamingos, where guests will experience spa services, gourmet cuisine, first-class service and genuine hospitality.

Both resorts offer guests a vast array of amenities, services and outdoor activities designed to engage and entertain visitors of all ages. Members are sure to enjoy both oceanfront properties that embody the natural beauty and culture of Mexico.

About The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas

The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, is a seasoned corporation with more than 30 years of experience offering high-end and family-oriented, all-suite accommodations, facilities, and services at its diverse properties in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and the Islands of Loreto.

The first property of The Villa Group Resorts was Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta, a resort that quickly became a star seller among other all-inclusive hotels in the beach destination. The success of that first project encouraged the owners, Fernando Gonzalez Corona, Owen Perry, and Luz Maria Torres, to expand into Cabo where Villa del Palmar Cabo San Lucas successfully began operations. Now, that destination in Mexico also hosts two other sister resorts: Villa La Estancia Los Cabos, an award-winning resort overlooking Medano Beach, as well as Villa del Arco Cabo San Lucas, a family-oriented property that guests have come to love.

Mexico tourism has continued to thrive, bringing about new opportunities and allowing The Villa Group Resorts to expand into a diverse range of beach destinations, including Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and the Islands of Loreto. The opening of Nuevo Vallarta, a region north of Puerto Vallarta in the destination of Riviera Nayarit, brought about the possibility for two new properties: Villa del Palmar Flamingos, named after the exclusive resort-filled area, and Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, a AAA Four-Diamond award-winning resort that has changed the definition of luxury vacations in Nuevo Vallarta. As a means of accomplishing its mission to bring guests exceptional vacation experiences, the luxury resort brand also took its ambitions to Cancun, where Villa del Palmar Cancun is located, and to Loreto, Mexico, where Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto has impressed travelers with its stunning resort and world-class golf course. Now, with nine resorts in five of the top destinations in Mexico, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas is the ideal choice for every type of traveler. Learn more at www.villagroupresorts.com.

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation. Learn more at www.EliteAlliance.com.

