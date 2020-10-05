Elite Athletes Use ZetrOZ Systems' sam® Technology to Heal Quicker and Avoid Surgery

TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sam® ultrasound, ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine device, is the preferred healing solution of countless professional and collegiate athletes. The wearable, long-duration ultrasound technology helps athletes avoid surgery while accelerating natural healing, proving to be extremely valuable in cases of acute and chronic pain, especially those that involve soft tissue damage.

sam® technology is utilized by 90% of professional sports medical physicians and is covered by insurance for all professional and collegiate athletes. Each treatment delivers 18,720 joules of energy and can be used to treat injured sites throughout the body including the elbow, Achilles, patella, shoulder and bicep tendons, as well as trapezius, hamstring, and quadriceps muscles.

"sam® has disrupted the medical industry in a great way," said Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Our mission is to treat 100 million patients without surgery and drugs. With our technology, we are on our way to becoming the new normal in the pain rehabilitation space for competitive athletes at both the collegiate and professional level."

sam® ultrasound has been used by multiple D1-level athletic programs, including Texas Christian University's (TCU) football team.

"The sam® ultrasound unit has been a valuable piece of equipment that we regularly utilize for our athletes," said Thomas Rice, assistant athletic trainer for TCU Football. "It has been especially helpful in the treatment of chronic tendinopathies. Our athletes like the small size, portability, convenience, and easy application."

The TCU Frogs football team and training staff have used the sam® ultrasound to treat a long-term patellar tendinopathy in the case of one athlete, who felt better after a single week of use. The staff also was able to use the technology to perform phonophoresis.

"Our players have reported a decrease in pain and soreness in acute and chronic cases," said assistant athletic trainer Dillon E. Smith.

To learn more about how the sam® ultrasound is revolutionizing pain rehabilitation for elite athletes, please visit https://samrecover.com/.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

