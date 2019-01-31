Elite Detection K9 Launches to Address High Demand for American-bred Scent-detection Dogs

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester Hills, Mich.-based Elite Detection K9, a Leader Dogs for the Blind company, was recently founded to specifically breed, raise and train superior scent-detection Labradors and other working breeds, as well as provide certified K9 teams.

Due to an increase in global and domestic threats, there is an urgent demand for high-quality, American-bred scent-detection dogs to protect our nation's schools, hospitals, businesses, public venues and more.

A recent federal bill requires the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to use scent-detection dogs to scan every package transported via ground shipping or air cargo. With the exponential growth of eCommerce, the demand for highly trained scent-detection dogs has skyrocketed. Currently, there is an estimated shortage of 6,000 dogs to detect explosives.

"We are fortunate to have the backing of Leader Dogs for the Blind with its 80-year history of breeding, raising and training guide dogs," said Greg Guidice, president and CEO of Elite Detection K9. "We are adopting this knowledge base to breed healthy, consistent and high-quality American-bred explosive-detection dogs for the private sector to address this national crisis and public safety issue."

Become an Elite Detection K9 Host Family

Elite Detection K9 is looking for volunteers to host breeding moms whose puppies will become scent-detection dogs. No experience is necessary, other than providing a loving home for the mom of future heroes.

"We depend on volunteer families to host our breeding moms," Guidice said. "Not only will host families have fun volunteering and playing with puppies, but they will also get a sense of pride knowing they're contributing to the future safety of communities across our nation."

Elite Detection K9 provides the following support to all host families of breeding moms:

Guidance through birthing

Complimentary boarding when traveling on vacation (during the breeding life of the dog)

One-on-one support from an Elite Detection K9 breeding specialist

The option to adopt the mom after she retires (usually at four years of age or four litters)

To be considered as a host family or to learn more, visit Elite Detection K9's website www.elitedetectionk9.com , email info@elitedetectionk9.com or call (248) 218-6661.

About Elite Detection K9

Rochester Hills, Mich.-based Elite Detection K9 LLC, a Leader Dogs for the Blind company, was founded with the goal of specifically breeding, raising and training superior scent-detection dogs, as well as providing certified K9 teams, for the private sector to protect our nation's schools, hospitals, businesses, public venues and more. For more information, visit www.elitedetectionk9.com, email info@elitedetectionk9.com or call (248) 218-6661.

Media Contacts:

Rich Donley

MCCI

(248) 417-8498

rdonley@mccicorp.com

Patricia Radice

MCCI

(248) 321-4651

pradice@mccicorp.com

SOURCE Elite Detection K9

