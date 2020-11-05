EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint solution will manage even the most complex delivery operations. Elite EXTRA will use eTrac to add reach to thousands of additional first and final mile couriers. This integration will ensure easy flow of data from eTrac to Elite EXTRA, taking the product from shipping to the last mile. This will give retail customers a seamless way of delivering products, and couriers a competitive advantage with shippers across the country.

Elite EXTRA and eTrac Partner to Help Couriers Deliver

For Michael Frankel, Co-Owner and CEO of Sir Lancellot Couriers, the partnership has streamlined his delivery process and opened the door to new business opportunities.

"Anything that moves the product through the process quicker is a boon for couriers in this competitive market," said Frankel. "It has also created efficiencies, which have shaved time not only off deliveries, but associated expenses of those deliveries."

According to Jim Ward, founder and President of Elite EXTRA, the combined service will allow couriers to gain business, while reducing operational costs.

"Our technology will connect shippers to couriers, giving them access to the country's largest on-demand and scheduled delivery provider network through eTrac," said Ward. "The seamless integration means data will flow seamlessly from the logistics of shipping the product to the last mile delivery."

In addition to the ease of moving the product from first to final mile is the cost savings. The efficiencies gained through seamless integration, optimized routes, and the tracking and transparency through every part of the chain of ownership means reduced costs for couriers, who are finding ways to compete and combat the challenges in a new world of product deliveries.

Danny Barfield, Executive Vice President of eTrac, said a supply chain that can rapidly deliver through the entire system is a necessity to win market share in today's economy.

"Businesses can now send orders to couriers through the eTrac and Elite EXTRA systems to help maintain their operational efficiency and visibility through every step of the process," said Barfield. "Carriers will now have the ability to gain customers and improve deliveries in any market."

About Elite EXTRA

Elite EXTRA, a product of Applied Data Consultants, is an advanced dispatch management tool that provides dispatch, routing and tracking services globally. Elite EXTRA software allows clients to create optimized routes quickly, dispatch to their drivers, and track them all in real-time. For more information visit www.eliteextra.com.

About eTrac

eTrac is the best way to reach the last mile. Shippers, 3PL's and freight forwarders utilize a single platform integration to eTrac that allows them to connect instantly to all of their carriers, while remaining on existing operational systems. Provide the most efficient last mile experience with real-time visibility, alerts, and dashboards to analyze trends in your data.

