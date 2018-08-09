Elite Pacific Properties Selects Adwerx Enterprise To Power Hawaii Real Estate Ads

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Pacific Properties, a full-service real estate firm with 11 offices across Hawaii, will be generating digital listing advertisements through the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program. The ads will launch as soon as they are live in the three different multiple listing services for the islands.

Elite has a team of 10 dedicated marketing professionals who provide extensive marketing for each of its property listings, including sophisticated digital marketing strategies. Elite has selected to utilize Adwerx automated digital advertising to augment the existing marketing strategies and syndication in order to provide even greater visibility for sellers listing with Elite Pacific Properties. Adwerx uses a complex system of algorithms to make sure ads are precisely targeted by location and online behavior, and these ads appear on the sites, apps, and social media platforms that consumers visit most. Agents receive complete reporting to share with their clients.

"Attractive digital marketing and advertising have been crucial to our success," stated Paul Mayer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Elite Pacific Properties. "Supplementing our existing marketing with Adwerx will help us enhance our existing marketing with a service that is completely automated and gets us even greater exposure to prospective buyers, wherever they are online."

Elite Pacific Properties is one of Hawaii's top luxury brokerages with over 200 agents as well as a large support staff. The company is dedicated to a customer-first philosophy and specializes in serving the needs of the luxury segment. Elite's agents averaged a 20% increase in sales for 2017 over 2016, a testament to the success of the company's technology, training, and support.

"Digital advertising helps agents show their clients that they are employing all outlets to market listings," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are excited to work with Elite Pacific Properties to bring the power of automation to their listing campaigns."

The leaders in online advertising for busy real estate professionals, Adwerx developed the Automated Listing Advertising Program to suit the needs of the modern brokerage. Since its launch in 2017, the program has delivered over 1.8 billion advertising impressions. The program recently added Instagram to its platform to enhance the value of these powerful ads. To learn more, please visit adwerx.com/enterprise.

About Elite Pacific Properties



Locally owned and operated, Elite Pacific Properties was founded in 2005 by Stephen Cipres and Paul Mayer. The company has over 200 professional agents in eleven offices on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island, along with a 50 person support staff. As a full-service real estate firm focused on luxury residential property sales, multi-unit projects/developer sales, vacation rentals and property management, Elite is a member of Who's Who In Luxury Real Estate, an exclusive organization of the top luxury brokers in the world. Elite Pacific Properties closed 2017 with almost $1.2 billion in sales, solidifying its status as the No. 1 volume luxury brokerage in the Hawaiian Islands. The firm has also appeared on Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000" list for the past five years, as well as Pacific Business News' "Fastest 50" company list for the past four years. For more information, visit ElitePacific.com.

About Adwerx



One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 115,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

