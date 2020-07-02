Elite Professional Drivers Offer Road Safety Tips for Holiday Weekend Travel

ARLINGTON, Va., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations and ATA's Share the Road highway safety program offered safety tips to help holiday travelers take precautions when driving this Independence Day weekend.

"Celebrating our country's freedom this Independence Day is a time to cherish with friends and family," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight. "While traveling, not only is it important to practice proper health precautions during this time, but to also ensure you are practicing some simple tips to keep the highways safe while getting to and from your final destination."

AAA expects Americans to take 700 million road trips this summer alone. Independence Day weekend will be one of the largest travel weekends of the summer, and due to COVID-19, there may be more on the road than in previous years, making it more important to pay attention, plan ahead and drive with caution.

"We want everyone to be able to celebrate their freedoms safely this Independence Day weekend," said Share the Road professional truck driver Charlton Paul, of UPS Freight. "Things like planning your road trip in advance, buckling your safety belt, and avoiding distractions on the road can help ensure you and your motoring neighbors get to your destination safely and on time."

"While delivering hotdogs, hamburgers and other 4th of July necessities, we are looking to keep everyone on the road safe," said Share the Road professional truck driver Ina Daly, of XPO Logistics. "By applying these safety tips, you are not only helping the truck drivers on the road by increasing safety on the highways, but also assuring a great holiday weekend for you and your family."

Share the Road professional truck drivers, with millions of safe driving miles, offer these safety tips in order to remind motorists operating passenger vehicles about the key elements of safe driving around large tractor-trailers.

Buckle Up: Independence Day is a time of high congestion on the highways and wearing your safety belt saves lives. Remember to buckle up at all times.

Slow Down: The chances of a crash nearly triple when driving faster than surrounding traffic. The spring and summer are periods when work zones are busiest in this country. It is important to reduce speeds when traveling through those areas over the holiday.

Do not drive impaired: We have a lot of freedoms to celebrate during Independence Day, but impaired driving is not one of those freedoms and jeopardizes the freedoms of others. Consider the safety of yourself and others by planning ahead for your holiday.

Be aware of truck blind spots: When sharing the road with large trucks, be aware of where their blind spots are. If you can't see the truck driver in his or her mirrors, then the truck driver can't see you.

Keep your eyes on the road: Distracted driving is a major cause of traffic accidents. Even just two seconds of distraction time doubles the chances of an accident. Use your cell phone only when stopped and never text while driving.

Do not cut in front of large trucks: Remember trucks are heavier and a fully loaded truck traveling at highway speeds needs about the length of two football fields to come to a complete stop, so avoid cutting quickly in front of them.

Prepare your vehicle for long distance travel: Check your wipers, fluids, and tire pressure. Have your radiator and cooling system serviced. Simple maintenance before you leave your home can prevent many of the problems that strand motorists on the side of the road.

Leave early and avoid risks: Leave early so you won't be anxious about arriving late. Many major cities can expect delays 3x worse than normal. Road conditions may change due to weather or traffic congestion.

Be aware of the vehicle in front of you: Leave extra room between you and the vehicle ahead in case of sudden stops.

Watch for children in neighborhoods who could be playing on or near residential streets.

Share the Road is a highway safety outreach program of the American Trucking Associations that educates all drivers about sharing the roads safely with large trucks. An elite team of professional truck drivers with millions of accident-free miles deliver life-saving messages to millions of motorists annually. The safety program is sponsored by Mack Trucks Inc., and supported by TA-Petro, Pre-Pass, Premiere Trailer Leasing, OmniTracs, Mack Leasing, P.S.I., Shell Lubricants, and Bendix. www.atastr.org. Follow Share the Road on Twitter and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

