Elite Sotheby's International Realty Opens Its First Office In Greater Cleveland Area

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Sotheby's International Realty today announced that it is opening its first office on the highly desirable Chagrin Blvd in Pepper Pike serving clients in the greater Cleveland area seeking a luxury experience for their real estate needs by demonstrating a commitment to service like no other.

Elite Sotheby's International Realty is owned by Ken Schmidt and Mike Schmidt, CEO and President of Schmidt Family of Companies – a fifth generation, full-service real estate firm founded in 1927.

"Marketing distinctive homes requires uncommon knowledge and resources," said Ken Schmidt. "We are incredibly proud to be affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty. The Brand delivers on exceptional service and a practiced eye for recognizing the distinctive characteristics of a home. We further provide our real estate professionals with an abundance of operational and marketing resources allowing them to exceed the expectations of their valued clients."

"The greater Cleveland area is home to a number of attractions including the second largest performing arts center in the country and the Lake Erie shoreline," said Mike Schmidt. "We are seeing increased interest in our market from buyers looking to capitalize on space while still having access to arts and culture. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to reach a broader international audience and further enhances our existing marketing efforts thanks to the brand's innovative virtual reality tools and marketing platforms."

Elite Sotheby's International Realty is being led by Managing Broker Joanne Zettl.

Zettl began her real estate career in 1985. Her attention to detail and an unprecedented commitment to customer service quickly resulted in numerous sales awards, industry accolades and enabled her to utilize her leadership abilities to lead real estate offices in Chagrin Falls and Shaker Heights – serving some of the most desirable markets in northeast Ohio.

"As Elite Sotheby's International Realty continues to grow its footprint in northeast Ohio, we will do so by aligning with the very best real estate professionals in our markets," said Zettl. "The agents we partner with understand that to market distinctive homes requires exceptional knowledge and resources." Armed with dedication, unparalleled experience and the power of the Sotheby's International Realty Brand, Zettl and her talented group of real estate professionals will exceed your expectations when selling or buying your home.

Elite Sotheby's International Realty has one office in the area with plans for continued growth. The company is actively involved in the local community, previously supporting the Cleveland Clinic Children's hospital and various community efforts.

Sotheby's International Realty

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Elite Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Schmidt Family of Companies

Schmidt Family of Companies is a fifth generation, full-service real estate brokerage firm founded in 1927 specializing in residential, luxury and commercial real estate, property management, mortgage and title services. We have 90 offices and 2,000 agents across northeast Ohio, Michigan, both coasts of Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands with 2020 sales volume at $4.75B. Schmidt Family of Companies is one of the largest and most respected real estate companies in the country.

