ELITechGroup Announces the Launch of FreezePoint™ Freezing Point Osmometer
Jun 02, 2020, 14:16 ET
LOGAN, Utah, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITechGroup, recognized worldwide for proven performance and reliability of clinical laboratory instruments is pleased to announce the release of FreezePoint™ Freezing Point Osmometer.
The ELITechGroup's FreezePoint is designed for routine measurements in the medical field and is also suitable for measurements in research and industry to determine the total osmolality of aqueous solutions. The instrument only requires 15 µl sample volumes offering rapid measurement cycles that are completed in a very short time.
The advantage of FreezePoint is that it can be controlled easily, via a touch screen display with built in step-by-step guides, through all measurement functions. In addition, the calibration routine is simple with 2 or 3 point calibration and it is easy to handle and maintain.
"ELITechGroup now offers a complete product line of osmometers, with the introduction of FreezePoint coupled with our existing VAPRO® Vapor Pressure Osmometer, providing laboratories with solutions to measure viscous and tissue specimen and volatile solutes," says Bryce McEuen, Vice President, Biomedical Systems.
For more information on FreezePoint, visit ELITechGroup.com.
About ELITechGroup
ELITechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents for clinical systems, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, hematology, cytology, and sweat test systems. Their mission is to improve patient care by empowering laboratories to do more in less time, with accuracy, to enable rapid and accurate course of treatment for patients.
Contact: Amanda Warren, Director of Marketing
Company: ELITechGroup
Address: 370 West 1700 South, Logan, UT 84321
Contact Number: 435.227.1422
Email: [email protected]
Website: ELITechGroup.com
SOURCE ELITechGroup
Share this article