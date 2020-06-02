ELITechGroup Announces the Launch of FreezePoint™ Freezing Point Osmometer

The advantage of FreezePoint is that it can be controlled easily, via a touch screen display with built in step-by-step guides, through all measurement functions. In addition, the calibration routine is simple with 2 or 3 point calibration and it is easy to handle and maintain.

"ELITechGroup now offers a complete product line of osmometers, with the introduction of FreezePoint coupled with our existing VAPRO® Vapor Pressure Osmometer, providing laboratories with solutions to measure viscous and tissue specimen and volatile solutes," says Bryce McEuen, Vice President, Biomedical Systems.

For more information on FreezePoint, visit ELITechGroup.com.

About ELITechGroup

ELITechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents for clinical systems, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, hematology, cytology, and sweat test systems. Their mission is to improve patient care by empowering laboratories to do more in less time, with accuracy, to enable rapid and accurate course of treatment for patients.

