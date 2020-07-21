ELITONE® FemTech Captures Sales in all 50 States and Women's Health Technology Awards

MONROE, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elidah, Inc., a woman-owned medical device company and maker of ELITONE®, the home-use treatment for incontinence, announced that sales have been captured by women in all 50 states. The treatment, which launched in late 2019, has captivated users with its wearable, external technology that does the hard-to-do-correctly pelvic floor exercises in an easy way.

ELITONE Incontinence Treatment

The convenient technology has also captured two awards at a recent Women's Health Tech Spring Challenge. The event recognizes and supports innovative technology solutions that empower women to take charge of their health across the globe. Elidah won the Women's Health Tech Pioneer and Catalytic Impact Solutions Awards. The "Femtech" market supported by this event is expected to be a $50 billion industry by 2025, and participants at the event are expected to be key players in forthcoming market growth.

Elidah additionally announced the addition of Barbara Levy, MD, OBGYN to its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Levy served as Vice President of Health Policy for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) where she oversaw advocacy initiatives aimed at improving quality in women's health. Modern Healthcare magazine named her to their "50 Most Influential Clinician Executives" list. Dr. Levy will work closely with Elidah on incontinence and pelvic floor disorders.

"ELITONE gives us an option for managing the leaks without the cost and hassle of pelvic floor physical therapy and the embarrassment of doctors' visits, procedures and tests." Dr. Barbara Levy

Women can access the FDA-cleared over-the-counter device through ELITONE.com. ELITONE treats female stress urinary incontinence by comfortably stimulating a women's pelvic floor to exercise the muscles required to maintain healthy bladder control. Women use the device once a day, at home, and while doing other activities, getting back to living Life Leak Free®.

