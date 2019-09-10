Elixage Premieres Lineup of Cables and Chargers for New iPhone 11 and More
Sep 10, 2019, 15:01 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixage, a premium mobile lifestyle brand, today launched its inaugural lineup of mobile accessories engineered to charge faster and hold charges longer - safely and dependably. The Elixage collection is third-party certified and engineered to deliver a high-speed charge to devices including the just-announced iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and 7th generation iPad as well as Android handsets, tablets and laptops.
"Our devices are our lifelines," said David Bailey, president and CEO of Elixage. "Considering the total investment for a mobile phone can trend upwards of $2,000, we believe in the importance of extending the life of your devices by creating certified, third-party lab-tested cables and chargers that protect and keep your devices safe."
Available immediately at Elixage.com, all chargers and cables include a lifetime warranty. All Elixage USB-C to Lightning cables plus wall and car chargers that include Lightning cables are Apple MFi-certified. USB-C to USB-C cables and wall and car chargers that include USB-C cables are certified by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). The Elixage initial rollout includes:
The Essential USB-C to Lightning and USB-C to USB-C Cable Collection:
- Premium charge/sync braided cables
- Durable strain relief
- Premium leather cable organizer
- 360° Tested for durability, quality, safety and certification
- Colors: Crisp White or Midnight Blue
- Available in multiple sizes:
USB-C to USB-C
- 8-inch Braided Cable, MSRP $14.99
- 4-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $19.99
- 6-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $24.99
- 10-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $29.99
USB-C to Lightning
- 8-inch Braided Cable, MSRP $17.99
- 4-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $24.99
- 6-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $29.99
Elite Power Delivery (PD) Wall Chargers (Single and Dual Port)
- High-quality performance provides more power and up to 70% faster charging speeds to compatible devices
- Low profile design
- Smart LED power indicator illuminates when providing full power and turns off when charge is complete
- Compact, foldable AC prongs
- 360° Tested for durability, quality, safety and certification
- Single port includes durable 6-foot charge/sync USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to USB-C braided cable
- PD Dual Wall Charger features two USB-C ports to allow for fast-charging of two devices simultaneously
- Total Wattage: 30W (Single) and 36W (Dual)
- Input: AC 100-240V 50/60 Hz
- USB-C Wall Charger MSRP $39.99
- Lightning Wall Charger MSRP $44.99
- Dual Port Wall Charger MSRP $39.99
- Colors: Crisp White or Midnight Blue
Elite Power Delivery (PD) Car Chargers (Single and Dual Port)
- High-quality performance provides more power and up to 70% faster charging speeds to compatible devices
- Low profile design
- LED power indicator
- 360° Tested for durability, quality, safety and certification
- Single port includes durable 4-foot charge/sync USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to USB-C braided cable
- PD Dual Car Charger features two USB-C ports to allow for fast-charging of two devices simultaneously
- Total Wattage: 30W (Single) and 36W (Dual)
- Input: DC 12-24V
- USB-C Car Charger MSRP $39.99
- Lightning Car Charger MSRP $44.99
- Dual Port Car Charger MSRP $34.99
- Colors: Crisp White or Midnight Blue
To promote the launch of the new collection, Elixage is offering a buy one, get 50% off deal through September 30, 2019. Products are available for purchase at www.elixage.com.
Xentris Wireless Quality Lab
Elixage designs, engineers and tests all of its products in its Illinois-based Xentris Wireless Quality Lab to ensure all products are durable, safe and of the highest-quality construction and maximum performance.
About Elixage
Founded in Chicago by Xentris Wireless, a long time manufacturer of power for the mobile phone carrier market, Elixage is on a mission to create technology accessories of the highest caliber. Driven by world-class design and meticulous engineering standards, every Elixage product is certified by outside partners and an in-house testing lab to ensure that no matter how our connected world evolves, Elixage will be there to keep it moving forward. Visit us at www.elixage.com.
SOURCE Elixage
