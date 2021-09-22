Elixinol Expands Product Line With First CBD Pet Collection

"Our mission has always been to improve the quality of people's lives through the power of natural, science-backed products created with integrity," said Rob Hasselman, President of the Americas – Elixinol. "We are so proud to extend that opportunity to our furry family members. We all want to see our dogs happy, healthy and active, and now our loyal customers can turn to the Elixinol brand to help support that."

Elixinol Pet products go through the same rigorous third-party testing and quality control as the brand's full product line. Elixinol provides clear and detailed certificates of authenticity (COAs) and ensures its partners are held to the same standards. All COAs are published on Elixinol.com.

The Elixinol Pet collection includes:

Everyday Dog Drops:

Broad-spectrum hemp extract blended with MCT coconut oil

CBD works with your furry friend's endocannabinoid system to support daily wellness.

Natural bacon flavor

Calm Dog Chew:

Promotes calm and relaxation for adult dogs with occasional nervousness, stress or over-activity.

5mg of CBD, 50mg of Ashwagandha, 25mg of Chamomile, 50mg of L-Theanine and 25mg of Lemon Balm per chew

Offered in Peanut Butter Liver flavor

Active Mobility Dog Chew:

Supports mobility and joint health for adult dogs

5mg of CBD, 225mg of Turmeric Powder, and 250mg of Anivestin™, a patented, natural joint care ingredient clinically tested to help joint discomfort and improve mobility as dogs age

Anivestin™ contains a proprietary bioflavonoid mixture derived from two well-known medicinal plants with a long history of use.

Research also has shown that Anivestin™ can help support occasional symptoms of gingivitis in animals.

Offered in Peanut Butter Cheddar flavor

About Elixinol:

Elixinol is an original pioneer in the CBD industry — founded in 2014 with the mission to bring CBD into the forefront to help people unlock their full potential. A global company, Elixinol leads with integrity and knowledge, developing science-backed products made with the natural power of plants for specific benefits. Elixinol products are sold at Elixinol.com, at over 2,600 natural, specialty and conventional grocery stores and pharmacies across the U.S., and around the world. Elixinol distributes CBD products in North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia and the Pacific Region. Elixinol's parent company Elixinol Wellness Limited (elixinolwellness.com) is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EXL) and on the U.S. OTC (OTC:ELLXF). More information is available at Elixinolwellness.com and Elixinol.com.

