Elixirgen Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement for Its Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a Baltimore-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines, today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company (currently undisclosed) for the rights to commercialize its self-replicating RNA vaccine for COVID-19, called EXG-5003, on a worldwide basis (excluding Japan).

EXG-5003 is an intradermally-injected, temperature-controllable, self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. EXG-5003 is designed to induce robust cellular immunity to provide broad protection across variants. Elixirgen Therapeutics is currently dosing volunteers with EXG-5003 in a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Japan that started in May 2021.