Elixiron Immunotherapeutics Awarded Alzheimer's Association Grant to Target Microglia in Alzheimer's Disease

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixiron Immunotherapeutics Inc. today announced that it has been awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Association under the 2020 Part the Cloud-Bill Gates Partnership Grant Program to support a U.S. FDA-approved first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, EI1071, an orally available, highly potent Colony-Stimulating Factor 1 Receptor (CSF1R) inhibitor.

Elixiron aims to treat Alzheimer's Disease (AD) by targeting microglia-mediated neuroinflammation, a hallmark of AD. Activated microglia, which need CSF1R signaling for growth and survival, secrete an array of inflammatory cytokines that damage neurons and exacerbate AD pathologies. Therefore, microglial modulation by CSF1R inhibitors represents an attractive therapeutic strategy to stop neuroinflammation and halt disease progression. Encouragingly, treatment of CSF1R inhibitors improved cognitive function and attenuated AD-associated pathologies in multiple animal models of AD. Thus, a clinical investigation in humans is warranted.

"If successful, the outcome of this research could lead to future, large-scale clinical trials that test the ability of EI1071 to delay or slow down brain changes associated with Alzheimer's," said Dr. Hung-Kai Chen, CEO of Elixiron. "Since microglia-associated neuroinflammation has been implicated in many neurological diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and traumatic brain injury, the results of this study may have a broad impact for future treatments of these diseases."

Part the Cloud is part of the Alzheimer's Association's robust research platform, the largest nonprofit research program focused on Alzheimer's and dementia globally. Part the Cloud awards are specifically designed to accelerate the translation of findings from the laboratory, through trials, into possible therapies — filling the gap in Alzheimer's drug development by providing essential support for early-phase clinical studies.

"With dementia affecting millions worldwide, it is paramount that we identify therapies capable of preventing or treating Alzheimer's or other causes of dementia," said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer's Association chief science officer. "Through funding from Part the Cloud, the Alzheimer's Association is thrilled to propel promising therapies like this into early clinical trials."

About Elixiron Immunotherapeutics

Elixiron Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company founded in 2017 with a focus on next-generation cancer therapeutics and medicines for unmet needs in immunological and degenerative diseases. Besides EI1071, Elixiron has several other early development candidates including a potential first-in-class therapeutic antibody, EI001, for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis B. For more information, visit elixiron.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit alz.org or call +1 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Elixiron Immunotherapeutics

