Elixirr and Usermind partner to help brands get more value from customer experience initiatives

SEATTLE, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixirr , the challenger consultancy, and Usermind, a global customer journey platform, today announced an exciting partnership that will combine Usermind's agile, customer-focused technology together with a team of expert consultants from Elixirr who work at pace to develop customer-validated insights they can quickly implement for their clients.

The partnership comes during a time of rapidly evolving customer expectations, where 80% of businesses believe they deliver a superior experience, but only 8% of their customers agree. Enterprises are struggling with prioritizing where to get started and giving customers the experiences they expect amongst fragmented legacy technology, a growing number of channels, and functionally siloed departments. Together, Elixirr and Usermind have pioneered a new consulting and technology offering to overcome these challenges and accelerate the time-to-value of customer experience initiatives.

Elixirr provides an innovative, customer-centric design → rapid prototyping → testing → iteration approach that quickly informs brands which customer journeys to start with, while accelerating their learning and validation cycles. Usermind offers a robust technology platform for defining customer journeys within organizations' existing technology, channel and organizational landscapes. Combined, the partnership offers agile, lean, startup ways of working with powerful technology to accelerate organizations in delivering increased customer value.

"The days of designing an ideal 'to-be' state are gone. Organizations need to define the target customer experience, then tackle the integration of legacy systems and data. An agile culture is essential to deliver the future state experience and real business improvements...with speed. All of our clients are struggling with bridging the gap between legacy tech and digital transformation and Usermind is uniquely positioned to help us drive change in these organizations. Together with Usermind we can accelerate the process of operationalizing customer journeys," says Eric Rich, Partner at Elixirr. "This leads to more tailored, relevant products and increased levels of service and customer profitability."

"Our customers can't tackle customer journey optimization on their own. They need a partner like Elixirr to help them with new ways of working, organizational change, journey design, and building a test and learn culture," said Michel Feaster, Co-Founder & CEO of Usermind. "Our customer engagement hub, in the hands of a premier management consultancy, has proven a game-changer for our joint customers."

About Elixirr

Founded in 2009, Elixirr has grown to a team of 130 people across the US, Europe and Africa. Their consulting business provides expert advice to large corporates across the end-to-end value chain, including outsourcing and contract advisory, operating models, complex program execution, strategy, innovation, new market entry, and bringing new, customer validated products to market...quickly.

Their capital business invests money and time into early stage ideas and startups via The Pitch and Elixirr's wider innovation ecosystem. This ecosystem, established in 2015, now extends across the US, UK, Africa, Tel Aviv, India and China.

Clients include: Lincoln Financial, TD Ameritrade, Bank of the West, People's United Bank, Delta Dental of California, ABB, Mondelez, Burberry, Farfetch, LVMH, Virgin Money, Standard Bank, Tesla, Dezeen, Nedbank, Investec, Argos, ASOS, M&S, John Lewis, and Barclays. Learn more about Elixirr at www.Elixirr.com.

About Usermind

Usermind is the leading customer journey orchestration platform that helps enterprises give customers the modern experiences they love. With Usermind's Customer Engagement Hub, enterprises can build and automate modern customer journeys that monitor customer signals across every system and channel and react in real-time with personalized, contextual customer experiences. We serve leading brands like Farfetch, Schneider Electric and Tableau, IAA and more and are funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures, and Northgate Capital. Learn more at www.usermind.com .

