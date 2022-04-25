BERWYN, Ill. , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth A. Colaiuta, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Vascular Surgeon and in acknowledgment of her work in Vascular Surgery at Heart Care Centers of Illinois.

Elizabeth A. Colaiuta

Inspired by her mother, who was a nurse, Dr. Colaiuta was drawn to the medical field from a young age. As a practicing Vascular Surgeon since 1997, she has been helping patients in the Berwyn, IL, area for more than 23 years.



After graduating from Tower Hill School, Dr. Colaiuta attended the American University of the Caribbean, where she earned a Medical Degree. She completed a residency at St. John Providence Hospital and a Fellowship at the Harper University Hospital DMC and Hutzel Women's Hospital. As a result of her education and training, the doctor is board-certified in Vascular Surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent nonprofit organization founded to certify surgeons who meet the standards of education, training, and knowledge in their specialty. Before becoming a surgeon, Dr. Colaiuta also worked as a nurse for seven years. She then spent several years as a Physician at Cardiac Surgery Associates.



Today, Dr. Colaiuta works at the Vascular Surgery at Heart Care Centers of Illinois in Berwyn. She provides vascular system surgeries, including surgeries of the arteries, veins, lymphatic system, spider veins, varicose veins, and life-threatening aneurysms. Dr. Colaiuta also helps patients who have life-long chronic conditions. She strives to provide the highest quality of care to all her patients.



Dr. Colaiuta treats everyone how she would like to be treated. She understands the importance of lifelong learning and the ability to listen to other people. Dr. Colaiuta has recently begun to mentor Medical students to pass on her knowledge to the next generation.



Dr. Colaiuta has been awarded numerous times for her success in her community with a Patients' Choice Award (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) and the On-Time Doctor Award (2014-2018).



In her spare time, Dr. Colaiuta loves reading, gardening, and spending time with the animals on her friend's horse farm.



For more information, visit www.heartcc.com.

