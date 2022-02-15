Elizabeth Banks Announces New Archer Roose Snake Rewards Program

While customers are unable to select the size or species of the snake they wish to receive, the Archer Roose website displays an impressive selection of the reptiles that could be mailed to lucky customers.

"We're very excited," says Banks. "Giving back to our customers, our community - it's extremely important to us. This program does just that."

The Archer Roose Snake Rewards website, highlighting all of the program details, goes live today: http://archerroose.com/snakerewards .

Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was - garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes.

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America.

