Elizabeth Banks Wears Badgley Mischka At The Vanity Fair Academy Awards Oscar Party

Ms Banks will wear a Badgley Mischka fall 2004 scarlet chiffon spaghetti strap fishtail gown, the same gown she wore to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Ms. Banks collaborated with Mark Badgley and James Mischka and her stylists, Wendi & Nicole, to re-purpose the dress for her. As a proud advocate for sustainability in partnership with RAD (Redcarpet ADvocacy and NSI ( New Standard Institute ), a non-profit creating new standards for the fashion industry to achieve sustainability, Badgley Mischka will stand together in using this global celebration of film and fashion to share messaging about the importance of fashion and sustainability.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

ABOUT RAD:

RAD (Redcarpet ADvocacy), co-founded by Arianne Phillips and Carineh Martin in 2019, partners talent and brands through PURPOSE -- to raise money and awareness for charities. RAD infuses platforms like red carpets, film campaigns, brand events, retail programs etc. with advocacy designed to educate, inspire, and activate today's cause-minded culture towards social progress. Their modern approach is elevating traditional marketing through authenticity and integrity, which creates positive, emotional, culturally relevant, and meaningful connections between communities. www.wearerad.org // hello@wearerad.org

