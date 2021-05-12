Elizabeth Kubycheck of ATSG Recognized as a Power 60 Solution Provider Among CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Elizabeth Kubycheck, Chief Marketing and Administrative Officer, to its 2021 Power 60 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of honorees chosen from the highly regarded Women of the Channel list.

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.

The Power 60 Solution Providers are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and dedication to building strong solution provider businesses. The award recognizes an exclusive subgroup of elite industry role models who continue to drive professional success through leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

As a 20+ year veteran of the technology industry and ATSG's executive leadership team, Mrs. Kubycheck has been instrumental in the positioning of ATSG, driving demand and opportunity through a focus on the entire channel lifecycle. Throughout ATSG's expansive growth, Mrs. Kubycheck has worked strategically to integrate acquired teams into the ATSG family and unify the organization as a true tech-enabled managed services provider. As Chief Marketing & Administrative Officer, Mrs. Kubycheck is responsible for ATSG's brand marketing strategies and communications initiatives and continuously works to improve corporate culture and how the organization works together as a whole.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"Elizabeth's thoughtful and strategic approach to executive leadership is displayed across all of her critical areas of responsibility. She has been instrumental in unifying ATSG as we continue to rapidly grow organically and acquire companies. Her ability to act as an ambassador of our market-facing initiatives, while leading our internal employee development and engagement programs, is truly astounding," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO at ATSG. "Her fierce support of delivering on our promises to all of our stakeholders, clients, strategic partners, and investors alike, drives both ATSG's strategic vision and company culture as a global, tech-enabled managed services enterprise. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and honored to have her contributions recognized in our industry."

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 60 Solution Provider award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end- users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Stacey Loew

ATSG

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG

Related Links

http://www.atsg.net

