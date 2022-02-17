Elizabeth "Lynn" Gordon Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth "Lynn" Gordon Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for her work in the field of Health Law and in acknowledgment of her strategic role as a Healthcare Executive.

Elizabeth Lynn Gordon, Esq

Lynn is a highly regarded attorney, with over 25 years of legal and strategic business experience. This includes serving as an equity partner with Nixon Peabody (a Global/AmLaw 100 firm) and working with other practices and healthcare providers nationally. She has served in general counsel, chief legal officer, and corporate compliance oversight roles.



Lynn has advised multiple health systems and physician enterprises on M&A. Her work also includes building and managing legal departments, as well as investigating and negotiating numerous regulatory disclosures/settlements with state and federal regulatory agencies.



Lynn started her legal career in 1997 with Ungaretti & Harris, Chicago. U&H was a preeminent firm established in 1975, with national recognitions in healthcare law, finance, and complex litigation. Her early practice focused on healthcare financing, mergers, and acquisitions. Lynn also began building a strong Fraud and Abuse background while working with a former U.S. Attorney (DOJ Healthcare Fraud Prosecutor) serving as white-collar defense counsel. She moved quickly through the ranks in private practice, becoming a partner and then equity partner—also serving in significant management roles including on the Executive Committee of U&H, and as Health Department Chair for both U&H and Nixon Peabody's Chicago offices.



In 2017, Lynn was recruited from Nixon Peabody to join the Executive Team of New Hanover Regional, a multi-hospital system in North Carolina anchored by a 700-bed teaching hospital serving as a Branch Campus of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. In 2021, Lynn led this healthcare system's restructuring and $4.9B sale to Novant Health, through a highly regulated, public, and political process.



Lynn earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Michigan State University, while working for MSU's Office of Supportive Services—Minority & First-Generation College Student Enrichment Program as a writing tutor. She then completed her Master's degree in English at North Carolina State University, teaching Freshman English and graduating with Honors. She taught at several colleges and then attended the top program nationally for health law—Loyola University Chicago School of Law—earning her JD in 1996. She was a Dean's List Scholar and an Honors Grant Recipient.



Lynn has lectured and published extensively, including for the American Health Law Association (AHLA). She is quoted in many publications, including the Chicago Tribune and Modern Healthcare, and was featured in two cover stories in 2019. Lynn is a member of AHLA and the North Carolina and American Bar Associations. She has received recognition for her excellence in law and business by Chambers USA, Leading Lawyers Network, Best Lawyers in America© for Health Care Law, and the Legal 500 United States Editorial for Healthcare: Service Providers.



