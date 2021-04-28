Elizabeth McCombs Appointed Chief Technology Officer at BD

"Beth has been an influential leader since joining BD, leading R&D for the Medical Segment to achieve all key innovation and execution metrics with significant improvement over prior years," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "She has served as a highly impactful R&D sponsor for our top Medical segment priorities, while co-leading the segment portfolio strategy and growth acceleration initiatives. In addition, Beth has helped to prioritize and redirect investments toward high-growth spaces that will accelerate category innovation across the Medical Segment businesses, with a focus on smart connected devices."

McCombs, who brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in advanced medical device innovation to her new role, joined BD in 2019 as the senior vice president of R&D for the BD Medical Segment. She began her career at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Ethicon Endo-Surgery and progressed through positions of increasing leadership responsibility, including director for the J&J Corporate Office of Science and Technology (COSAT), focused on external technology partnerships; R&D leader for the J&J Sports Medicine business; vice president of Surgical Innovation for the Ethicon franchise; and most recently, as vice president of R&D for Ethicon, while also leading China R&D and Industrial Design/Human Factors for all of J&J Medical Devices. Aside from her technical credentials, Beth has been recognized for her work driving inclusion and diversity efforts, including the support and mentorship of fellow female professionals.

"BD is making great strides in shifting our R&D portfolio toward high impact opportunities like smart connected devices, enabling new care settings, and improving diagnosis and treatment for chronic diseases," said McCombs. "We will continue to advance an insight-driven innovation strategy and accelerate external technology partnerships and investments to increase the velocity and value creation of the innovation funnel, and we are committed to deliver the best customer outcomes and return on investment."

McCombs holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Scientific Advisory Board

BD also announced the creation of an external Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which will be comprised of top medical key opinion leaders, science and technology experts and experienced innovation leaders. The SAB will meet to review BD's technology capabilities, innovation pipeline, tuck-in M&A opportunities and early-stage investments. The SAB will also advise BD's leadership on its growth prioritization as well as emerging trends in health care, science and technology, and the potential implications for BD.

John DeFord, following his retirement from BD on May 28, 2021, will be a founding member and co-chair of the SAB. DeFord brings 35 years of extensive industry experience to the SAB as well as in-depth knowledge of BD's R&D and business priorities. DeFord earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, where he also earned a doctorate in Electrical/Biomedical Engineering.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:





Media Investors Troy Kirkpatrick Kristen M. Stewart, CFA VP, Public Relations SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5378 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Related Links

www.bd.com

