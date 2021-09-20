Elizabeth Moneyhun Gaines is recognized by Continental Who's Who

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Moneyhun Gaines is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Pinnacle Clinical Pastoral Psychotherapist for her years of dedication to her patients and the field of Clinical Psychotherapy.

Elizabeth Moneyhun Gaines

With a career dedicated to serving others and promoting wellness, Dr. Gaines is renowned for her skillset as a Clinical Pastoral Psychotherapist. She has more than 30 years of practice in the field, specializing in marriage and family therapy, as well as supporting individuals. Dr. Gaines works with patients who are seeking peace and health through faith.



Dr. Gaines's interest in mental healthcare began in high school, when she felt a deep connection to people and an interest in helping classmates solve their interpersonal problems. Seeking a college education, Dr. Gaines attended Southern Illinois University, earning a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation. She next attended the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, where she graduated with a Master of Arts. Dr. Gaines then attended the Holos University Graduate Seminary, where she was awarded a Doctoral degree in Alternative Medicine. Dr. Gaines is a Certified Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the state of Indiana.



She has been awarded for her work, receiving awards from the Arbor Day Foundation 2020 Indiana Tree Drive Award, Workshop Endeavor Award from the National Board for the Mentally Challenged, and was presented a ceremonial pipe in recognition of her work for the Northern Plains Reservation Aid.



Dr. Gaines's philosophy is to "love God with all your heart, mind, and soul." She attributes her lasting success to her strong faith.



