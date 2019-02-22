Elizabethtown College Students to Represent PA in North American Regional Finance Competition

"Our students showcased Elizabethtown College's quality of education, and more importantly were recognized by a leading finance industry institution," Elizabethtown College Associate Professor of Finance Emma Neuhauser said.

During the competition, students are given the unique opportunity to learn from leading industry experts and compete with peers from the world's top business schools.

Mentored by industry professionals, Elizabethtown College CFA seniors Anastassiya Sayenko (Kazakhstan), Anthony Knight (Lancaster County), and Felix Goettfert (Germany) wrote an equity research report on a publicly traded company. The team then presented their findings to a panel of investment experts and were awarded first place honors. Other colleges that presented included University of Delaware, York College, and Temple University.

"E-town provided us with this opportunity to put our skills out there, and I feel we excelled because of the solid foundation we gained through our finance program," said Knight.

"This competition is 100 percent real-world learning of what to expect by the finance professionals in the field," Neuhauser said. "Students not only gain advanced knowledge and skills in analytical work and critical thinking, they learn how to perform under pressure, time management, working as a team with diverse backgrounds and experiences as well as coping with unexpected outcomes."

All participants are held to the standard of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics. Etown's CFA team will be among more than 55 other teams competing in the North American regional competition held in New York City. Visit etown.edu to learn more about the Finance program at Elizabethtown College.

Elizabethtown College, located in historic Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than four dozen liberal arts, fine and performing arts, science and engineering, business, communications and education degrees. Learn more: etown.edu.

