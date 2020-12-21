Elizabethtown College Surpasses Be More Inspired Campaign Goal, Raises $74.5 Million

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College recently announced it raised $74.5 million through the College's Be More Inspired campaign, surpassing its increased goal of $60 million.

"We are truly grateful for the impact so many have made on our campus through their generous gifts," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "This extraordinary effort demonstrates the dedicated and committed community members we have at Etown, and the deep support for our College's mission of providing a transformative educational experience that cultivates personal strengths and develops a passion for lifelong learning and purposeful work."

Launched to the public in March 2016, the College has been able to provide countless students with an exceptional college experience and transformative learning opportunities to enhance futures. Through the campaign donations, the College accomplished the following:

Amount of Cash Pledged: $74,536,799

33.2% of our degreed Alumni supported the Campaign

Number of Campaign Volunteers: 1,751

Number of Campaign Donors: 12,452

Established 80 new endowments and added to 79 existing endowments

Facility Projects: Bowers Center for Sport Fitness & Well-Being, Hess Archives, Young Center, Trostle Finance Lab, Lab, Kershaw Occupational Therapy House, Bollman Laboratory, The High Library renovations, Leffler Chapel and Performance Center renovations, and Thompson Gym locker rooms

"Elizabethtown College is a vibrant, engaged, and growing community," Elizabethtown College Vice President of Institutional Advancement David Beidleman said. "With new spaces, and renewed commitments to our historic beginnings, we are enhancing our campus and the Etown experience for our students and community."

Learn more about the Be More Inspired campaign at Elizabethtown College.

Elizabethtown College, located in central Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, social media and media analytics, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Experience Etown: etown.edu.

