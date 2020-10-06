Elizabethtown College Welcomes Largest Incoming Class In Four Years

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College welcomed 451 newly enrolled students this fall, its largest incoming class in the past four years. Under the leadership and strategic vision of Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D., enrollment is up 10.3 percent over the previous year.

"We are excited for our new students to experience the exceptional value of an Elizabethtown College education and student life environment," President McCormick said. "This positive momentum in addition to our new offerings and excellent student outcomes are all helping to drive our recruitment efforts."

With new majors that align with high-demand careers, along with the College's 120+ tradition of thinking critically, analyzing deeply, and communicating effectively, Etown students develop the foundational skills they will need to pursue their life's work and purpose.

Within the last year, Elizabethtown College has added new majors including Exercise Science, Robotics, Physician Assistant, Social Media and Media Analytics, and Public Health. This year, the College will launch a RN to BSN program in addition to its already heavily recognized majors like Occupational Therapy, Engineering, Biology, Business, Education, and Political Science.

Over the past academic year, Elizabethtown College also achieved the following:

The incoming Engineering class was up 41% over the prior year.

65 students or 16% of the incoming class will make-up the largest entering group of students entering the College's premier Business program.

Etown has added six 4+1 accelerated degree programs that will make graduates highly desirable in today's modern workforce.

New $25 million state-of-the-art facility, the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness & Well-Being to promote the vibrant health and wellness-focused campus community.

Etown is holding on-campus tours for prospective students or join us for our next virtual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 17 at etown.edu.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

