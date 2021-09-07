Elkay Accepts Illinois State Historical Society 2021 Centennial Business Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay Manufacturing is delighted to be recognized by the Illinois State Historical Society (ISHS) with a 2021 Centennial Business Award.

The ISHS Centennial Business Award is granted to Illinois centennial businesses each year to honor their accomplishments and perseverance over the past century. The award also seeks to inspire centennial businesses to continue their dedication to their communities and leadership within their respective industries in the years to come.

"To be in business forever is one of Elkay's core values, so to be recognized now for over a century of business is an incredible honor," states Elkay President and CEO Ric Phillips. "Elkay's innovations in plumbing and water delivery over the last century have contributed to the ways these products are integrated into our everyday lives. It's my hope that Elkay's next century of business brings just as much, if not more, ground-breaking innovations and services to our communities."

This year, Elkay has resumed its 100th-anniversary celebrations that were put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to honor the founding family, the Elkay extended family, and the pioneer products such as the iconic ezH2O and Smartwell water delivery systems that made this anniversary possible.

"When the Katz family founded the business in 1920, they could not have imagined the trajectory it would take over the last 100 years," shares President of Elkay's Plumbing Division and fifth generation founding family member Ted Hamilton. "It is because of the extended Elkay family's expertise, creativity, and dedication to our mission that Elkay has achieved this incredible milestone and will continue to achieve others throughout the next century."

The ISHS has presented Centennial Awards to Illinois businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have continuously operated in Illinois for 100 or more years since 1984. The ISHS also awards Illinois businesses that achieve 125 and 150 years of operation.

Elkay and additional 2021 ISHS Centennial Business Award recipients will be honored at a public reception in the fall of 2022.

About Elkay

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in designing and building branded retail environments and commercial systems such as stainless-steel products for commercial kitchens for leading international brands in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education markets. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, Elkay employs over 2,100 employees worldwide, working from 25 locations across the U.S., China, Europe, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.elkay.com.

