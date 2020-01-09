Elkay Interior Systems acquires Washington DC-based interior renovation firm, Digney York Associates

DYA is a hotel renovation business specializing in guest room renovations. The company offers services that span from pre-construction through the construction phase of renovations. The well-respected firm has long-standing relationships with the hospitality industry's premier brands consistently delivering high quality and value renovations which increase overall property values.

Elkay Interior Systems – or EIS -- is a global leader in the Design, Branding, Seating, Décor, and Fixtures for the commercial interiors industry. The company, which is owned by privately-held Elkay Manufacturing, specializes in the Restaurant, Retail, Education, and Hospitality markets. They have been helping top Global Brands manage their retail brand experience in international markets for nearly 40 years.

"We've been on a tremendous growth path since being acquired by Elkay in 2017," says Vice President and General Manager, Tony Lutz. "In February 2017, we integrated the commercial arm of Elkay's business in Mexico to form Elkay Interior Systems, Latin America …and in 2018, we expanded into the Asian markets. With the acquisition of Digney York Associates, we have brought a premier interior renovations firm into the fold, expanding our turnkey rebranding and renovation capabilities in the domestic hospitality market."

EIS consults, designs, builds, and installs commercial interiors, from concept to completion, unlike any other company in the market today. Their designers and artists provide vision, strength, and consistency while bringing our clients' brands to life. Specialized project managers and market managers carefully guide project goals, timelines, and budgets. Extensive manufacturing facilities and certified installers ensure flawless execution of every element. Even after opening day, the company supports clients through an expert international customer service team.

EIS works with a premier list of domestic and international customers, many of whom are actively expanding in the European and Middle Eastern markets. The company has a proven track record for creating extraordinary interiors, executed with the highest levels of excellence around the globe.

"We are excited about becoming a part of Elkay Interior Systems' organization," said Kevin Cronin, Chief Operations Officer at Digney York Associates. "With Elkay's expertise in designing, fabricating and installing millwork and fixture packages in the hospitality industry and our own in guest room renovations, we are ideally suited to provide added value to our customers. We are a perfect fit, culturally-speaking, and the EIS businesses are producing great work for our shared customer segments – so we are proud to be joining such a well-respected team."

About Elkay

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago, and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in the design and buildout of branded retail environments for leading global brands. Elkay Commercial Systems provides stainless steel products for commercial kitchens around the globe. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, today Elkay employs over 2,500 employees worldwide, working from 21 locations across the U.S., China, and Mexico. To learn more about Elkay, visit www.elkay.com. To learn more about Elkay Interior Systems, visit www.elkayinteriorsystems.com.

About Digney York Associates

Digney York Associates is a hotel and resort renovation service based in Washington, DC, has dedicated the last 31 years to the hospitality industry. Specializing in guest room renovations, the company offers services that span from pre-construction through the construction phase of renovations. They also offer specialty services, such as fast track renovations, tub to shower conversions, ADA compliant guest bathrooms, and luxury hotel renovations, including hotels that are remain occupied throughout the renovation process. The well-respected company has long-term relationships with the hospitality industry's premier brands by consistently delivering high quality and value renovations which increase overall property values and exceed customer expectations. Visit https://digneyyork.com/.

