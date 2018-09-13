Elkay Makes Changes To Senior Leadership Team

"Bryan is a thoughtful and accomplished young leader," says Jahnke. "His business savvy, financial acumen, and insightful, 'big picture' sensibility are complemented by a keen, strategic mind. Bryan consistently cuts through the risks and opportunities presented by changing business circumstances to offer well-reasoned recommendations that lead Elkay to favorable outcomes. We are proud to add Bryan to our senior leadership ranks."

Bryan joined Elkay in October 2009. In October 2011, Bryan was promoted to Corporate Planning/Reporting Manager where he was accountable for facilitating and administering the budgeting and financial forecasting process, developing and maintaining Elkay's cost and profitability application, and overseeing the financial reporting function. In January 2013, Bryan was promoted to Finance Director, with full responsibility for all financial planning, forecasting, reporting, and analytics for all Elkay's company reporting units, including all management reporting.

Bryan graduated from Northeastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He earned his CPA certification in 2008. He is currently completing his MBA at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering excellent, domestic customer care. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings over four decades ago, and today delivers world-class sinks, faucets, foodservice fixtures, water coolers, drinking fountains and award-winning rapid bottle filling stations. Elkay Interior Systems provides turnkey design and build interiors for retail and foodservice environments across the globe. Additionally, Elkay Wood Products is one of America's leading cabinetmakers with eight brands in the marketplace. Like your family, the Elkay family has values and traditions that endure; for almost a century, Elkay has been an American-owned and operated company, providing thousands of jobs that support our families and communities.

