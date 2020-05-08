OSLO, Norway, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Elkem ASA was held on 8 May 2020 in Oslo.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 15 April 2020.

The annual general meeting approved the board's proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.60 per share for 2019. The dividend will be paid to shareholders as of 8 May 2020. The share will be traded ex-dividend from 11 May 2019. The dividend will be paid on 19 May 2020.

The minutes of the annual general meeting is attached and available on www.elkem.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has more than 6,370 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2019 Elkem had revenues of NOK 22.7 billion. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com

For further information:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +47-976-72-806

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa---minutes-from-the-annual-general-meeting-2020,c3107360

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16930/3107360/1244446.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3107360/9ad87ba891dba6ca.pdf Protokoll fra GF - Engelsk - 2020 05 08 signert https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3107360/997e25e3e0ded8f5.pdf Protokoll fra GF - Norsk - 2020 05 08 signert

SOURCE Elkem