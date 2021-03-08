Elkem Silicones Announces Price Increase

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones announced it is increasing prices on silicone upstream materials, bases and intermediate fluid materials in the Americas region.

The price increases vary by product line and are effective immediately, and as contracts permit.

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,500 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 13 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 13 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

Press Contact: Karen O'Keefe, [email protected], 609.658.5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

