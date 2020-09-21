Elkem Silicones elastomer gel PURESIL™ ORG01 wins 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last July, the award ceremony of the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award - Personal Care was grandly held at Shanghai Marriott Hotel Parkview. After a professional evaluation by independent experts and online voting by industry professionals, Elkem Silicones elastomer gel PURESIL™ ORG01 won the "Effective Ingredients - Innovation Award".

PURESIL™ ORG 01: Green, eco-forward

PURESIL™ ORG 01 is an innovative eco-forward silicone elastomer gel. Its carrier fluid which represents at least 80% of its composition is derived from sustainable and renewable sugarcane. It meets today's consumers increasing desire for natural, "green", eco-friendly products with a low carbon footprint. The C13-15 alkane is made from the fermentation followed by hydrogenation of sugarcane, a 100% carbon conversion from a natural source according to the ISO16128 standard. Furthermore, the sourcing and processing were designed to maximize sustainability: sugarcane is fast growing and requires low water irrigation; it is sourced 2000km away from the Amazon rainforest to respect biodiversity, and its bagasse is used for electric cogeneration to further minimize the carbon footprint.

Beauty-enhancing, instantly imparting a younger look and feel

PURESIL™ ORG 01 elastomer gel features 5-10 x smaller particle sizes compared to the leading benchmarks. This results in better film-forming, even coverage, and high beauty-enhancing efficacy and formulation benefits, such as:

Delivering feather-light, soft, smooth, and powdery feel without negative balling effect

Delivering instant wrinkle masking, minimize the appearance of fine lines

SPF boosting thanks to the excellent film-forming and even coverage

High efficiency in thickening water-in-silicone and oil-in-water emulsions

The carrier fluid of ORG 01 is non-volatile, easy to spread, light sensory with quick absorption in the skin. PURESIL™ ORG 01 is an ideal alternative to elastomers delivered in cylcopentasiloxane.

Committed to providing more innovative eco-forward solutions

As an integrated upstream and downstream silicone manufacturer, Elkem Silicones strives to move toward sustainability by controlling carbon emission, investing in renewable energy, reducing carbon footprint & minimizing waste. We are committed to developing innovative products that meet customers' requirements for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials. Stay tuned for our new addition to the ORG series soon.

Learn more on our PURESILTM pages and get our dedicated resources.

