Elkhorn, Nebraska Public School 5th Grader Crowned Champion of the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge

When asked to describe her recipe of Skinny Mini Mexi Meatball Boats , Borgmann said, "It's like tacos disguised as a meatball! And who doesn't love tacos and meatballs?" Borgmann then spoke to her inspiration for this concept by saying, "I love tacos, but I also love meatballs, so I combined them in this recipe!"

Now in its ninth year, the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge encourages healthy eating habits by actively involving students in good nutrition. Students participating in the program represent more than 1,400 Sodexo-served elementary schools, in 256 school districts from 31 states. A panel of judges reviewed the recipes and evaluated them based on originality, healthy attributes, ease of preparation, kid-friendliness and plate presentation.

Borgmann was one of five finalists, out of nearly 2,700 entries, selected to create videos of their recipes. The public was encouraged to view and vote for its favorite dish, resulting in over 54,000 votes cast during the week of public voting.

Borgmann will be honored with a celebratory event at her school and receive more than $2,000 worth of prizes, including a trip to New York City for a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience, spending a day with celebrated Chef Marc Murphy learning culinary tips and tricks. Murphy is the Chef Ambassador for the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.

Watch Borgmann make her Skinny Mini Mexi Meatball Boats HERE and join the Sodexo Future Chefs social media conversation by using the hashtag #SDXFutureChefs in related Tweets and posts.

