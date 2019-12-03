Elkin Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Elkin, President and CEO of GHR Healthcare, has been named to the 2019 Global Power 150 and the 2019 Americas 100 lists by Staffing Industry Analysts, recognizing the top female leaders in the staffing industry. This is the fifth year the list has been compiled and her fifth time for being included.

Janet Elkin, President & CEO, GHR Healthcare

Compiled annually by Staffing Industry Analysts, the staffing industry's leading trade organization, these lists celebrate the top female leadership around the world. As noted by SIA, "we want to celebrate those women who influence a rapidly evolving world of work. These women have not just elevated the industry, but have helped shape a $490 billion global staffing industry by focusing on improving the bottom line for their companies and the lives of the people who work for them. Building high performing teams while developing positive and inclusive cultures is their mantra."

"I'm honored to again be included in these two lists. It's an exciting group of women to be part of; dedicated leaders who are taking an active role in shaping the direction and the future of the industry," said Elkin. "I also believe that Staffing Industry Analysts should be congratulated for their on-going efforts to recognize and celebrate the role of women in staffing."

The Global Power 150 list was released in the November/December 2019 issue of the Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About GHR Healthcare and Janet Elkin

GHR Healthcare is the parent company to a family of operating brands focused on healthcare and community-based staffing: General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology and GHR Search. Through these brands they provide a variety of workforce strategies and solutions, including contingent, per diem, long-term contract, travel, MSP, RPO and direct hire services to clients nationwide.

As an expert in the healthcare staffing segment, Janet Elkin is a frequent media guest and speaker, providing insights on the recruiting, employment and human resource challenges facing healthcare today. For more information, visit www.GHRHealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Dunagan, Chief Marketing Officer

404-834-8180

230275@email4pr.com

Website: www.GHResources.com

SOURCE GHR Healthcare

