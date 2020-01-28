Elkins Kalt Welcomes Michael Gottfried and Roye Zur to New Bankruptcy Practice Group

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has launched a Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice group, which will be led by new partners, Michael Gottfried and Roye Zur. The group will specialize in complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters, bankruptcy litigation arising out of Chapter 7 and 11 cases, and reorganizations across multiple industries, including, entertainment, real estate, hospitality, health care, and technology. Gottfried and Zur are both joining from Landau Gottfried & Berger LLP.

Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Roye to the team," said Keith Elkins, Managing Partner. "They are very high-quality individuals with outstanding legal skills, and they are highly regarded in the bankruptcy community." Elkins further stated that "Michael and Roye are great additions to our Firm's other practice areas, including our litigation, real estate, corporate and tax groups, and will facilitate our ability to continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

"I'm very excited to join Elkins Kalt and to help grow its bankruptcy practice group," said Gottfried. "I've known the partners of Elkins Kalt for many years and have been impressed by the Firm's commitment to client service, and their steady and strategic growth." Zur added, "I look forward to working with my new colleagues and expanding the firm's bankruptcy and restructuring practice."

Michael Gottfried brings over 30 years of diversified experience in large and complex bankruptcy cases, workouts, and out-of-court restructuring matters, including substantial experience representing clients in the entertainment industry. Prior to Landau Gottried & Berger LLP, Mr. Gottfried was a partner at the Los Angeles offices of McDermott, Will & Emery, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He is admitted to practice law in New York and California. Gottfried received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, his M.L.S. from Columbia University, and his B.A. from State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Roye Zur's expertise includes representing clients in bankruptcy and out-of-court restructuring transactions, bankruptcy and commercial litigation, including through appeal, and extensive experience representing entities and individuals in the entertainment industry. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Maureen A. Tighe, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Central District of California, the Honorable Geraldine Mund, and the Honorable Robin L. Riblet. Zur received his J.D. from USC Gould School of Law and B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles (cum laude).

ELKINS KALT WEINTRAUB REUBEN GARTSIDE LLP is a full-service law firm with a focus on Real Estate and Finance, Land Use and Environmental, Tax, Estate Planning, Bankruptcy and Restructuring, Corporate, Securities, Hospitality and Leisure, Investment Advisor/Broker-Dealer, Litigation, Employment and Labor, and Family Law. For more information, please visit www.elkinskalt.com.

New Bankruptcy Partners, Michael I. Gottfried & Roye Zur

