Elks Name Top Scholarship Winners

While in Chicago, the scholars learned firsthand about the Elks' commitment to veterans by serving at the Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center. The scholars forged powerful bonds over this and other experiences throughout the weekend.

The top six winners:

First Place, $50,000 over four years

Tabitha Escalante of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Victor Ramirez of Miami, Florida

Second Place, $40,000 over four years

Emily Sanchez of Longmont, Colorado, and Rio Bonham of Tishomingo, Oklahoma

Third Place, $30,000 over four years

Ann Raymer of Farmington, Missouri, and Seamus Hoolahan of Anaconda, Montana

The 13 runners-up will receive $20,000 over four years. In addition, 480 semi-finalists will receive $4,000 over four years. You can find a complete list of Most Valuable Students at enf.elks.org/mvswinners. More than 25,000 high school seniors applied for the MVS scholarship last fall.

The 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, open to any high school senior who is a U.S. Citizen, launches in mid-August. Applications are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. The online application will be available at enf.elks.org/mvs.

Contact: Christine Robinson | Communications, Elks National

Foundation 2750 N. Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256

773/755-4856 | enf@elks.org

SOURCE Elks National Foundation

Related Links

http://www.elks.org/enf

