Elks Name Top Scholarship Winners
May 03, 2019, 17:21 ET
CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the top six winners of the 2019 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The winners were selected at the sixth annual MVS Leadership Weekend, April 11-14 in Chicago. Over the course of the weekend, the finalists were interviewed by a panel of national judges. A female and male winner were chosen for three prize levels.
While in Chicago, the scholars learned firsthand about the Elks' commitment to veterans by serving at the Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center. The scholars forged powerful bonds over this and other experiences throughout the weekend.
The top six winners:
First Place, $50,000 over four years
Tabitha Escalante of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Victor Ramirez of Miami, Florida
Second Place, $40,000 over four years
Emily Sanchez of Longmont, Colorado, and Rio Bonham of Tishomingo, Oklahoma
Third Place, $30,000 over four years
Ann Raymer of Farmington, Missouri, and Seamus Hoolahan of Anaconda, Montana
The 13 runners-up will receive $20,000 over four years. In addition, 480 semi-finalists will receive $4,000 over four years. You can find a complete list of Most Valuable Students at enf.elks.org/mvswinners. More than 25,000 high school seniors applied for the MVS scholarship last fall.
The 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, open to any high school senior who is a U.S. Citizen, launches in mid-August. Applications are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. The online application will be available at enf.elks.org/mvs.
