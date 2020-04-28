Elks Names $50,000 Scholarship Winners
CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video conferencing may be the new normal, but nothing's normal about trying to make a strong first impression to a monitor. Especially with $50,000 at stake. Nevertheless, the 20 finalists in the Elks National Foundation's Most Valuable Student scholarship contest were up to the challenge.
Each was guaranteed a scholarship of at least $20,000. Last weekend, they interviewed remotely for the top six awards: two each at $30,000, $40,000 and $50,000.
In addition to the interviews, the virtual weekend included ice-breakers, workshops and even social events. Through the power of technology, students from Oregon to Florida connected with one another and learned more about the Elks.
"Getting to meet everyone and knowing that I'm now part of this bigger organization and to have these opportunities through the Elks and Elks scholar network [has been a highlight of the weekend]," shares finalist Leah Aaronson of Oregon.
The top winners of a $50,000 MVS scholarship are Santiago Alvillar, sponsored by Montebello, Calif., Elks Lodge No. 2051, and Sarah Harper, sponsored by Athens, Tenn., Elks Lodge No. 1927. For a complete list of the finalists, their award amounts, as well as the 483 runners-up, who each received scholarships of $4,000, visit elks.org/scholars.
With nearly 800,000 members in more than 1,850 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.
