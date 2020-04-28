Elks Names $50,000 Scholarship Winners

In addition to the interviews, the virtual weekend included ice-breakers, workshops and even social events. Through the power of technology, students from Oregon to Florida connected with one another and learned more about the Elks.

"Getting to meet everyone and knowing that I'm now part of this bigger organization and to have these opportunities through the Elks and Elks scholar network [has been a highlight of the weekend]," shares finalist Leah Aaronson of Oregon.

The top winners of a $50,000 MVS scholarship are Santiago Alvillar, sponsored by Montebello, Calif., Elks Lodge No. 2051, and Sarah Harper, sponsored by Athens, Tenn., Elks Lodge No. 1927. For a complete list of the finalists, their award amounts, as well as the 483 runners-up, who each received scholarships of $4,000, visit elks.org/scholars.

Follow us on Instagram @ElksScholars, and like us on Facebook @ElksNationalFoundation.

Contact: Elks National Foundation

Collen Conrad | Manager, Scholarship Programs

2750 N. Lakeview Ave. | Chicago, IL 60614-2256

773/755-4732 | [email protected]

Helping Elks Build Stronger Communities

With nearly 800,000 members in more than 1,850 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

SOURCE Elks National Foundation

Related Links

elks.org

