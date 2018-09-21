Ella Mai Announces Fall Release Date For Album

The fast-rising star relocated from London to L.A. in early 2016 to work with Mustard, eventually signing with his 10 Summers label. Since then, the pair has worked overtime, crafting Ella Mai's rich, musical sound and churning out three well-received EPs: TIME, CHANGE and READY which delivered the smash, "Boo'd Up."

The artist made history when "Boo'd Up" perched atop Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for 14 weeks, becoming the longest running number one by a woman this decade. "Boo'd Up" is currently 3X platinum and the new single "Trip" is quickly following suit, bookending the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at #10 and jumping nine spots to #23 on the Hot 100 this week.

Ella Mai has also been nominated for two American Music Awards: for "Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B" and "Favorite Song Soul/R&B" for her runaway hit, "Boo'd Up." Right on the heels of her own sold-out U.S. headlining tour, she will join Bruno Mars next month on his 24K Magic World Tour, kicking off her run in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center on October 4th.

Ella Mai will drop worldwide Friday, October 12th, on 10 Summers/Interscope Records.

