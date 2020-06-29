Ella Paradis Asks: Will You Wear a Mask Post Pandemic?

MIAMI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ella Paradis, trusted source for adult products, released a new study today examining whether Americans will listen to recent health guidelines for safe sex during COVID19, including wearing a mask during intercourse. The answers from our diverse correspondents may surprise you!

While nearly 55% of correspondents (54% men/43% female) do not believe one should wear a mask post pandemic, 83% of our correspondents say they will not follow this new health guidelines. Plus, only 18% said they would get tested for COVID19 within 5-7 days after sexual intercourse with a new partner.

"During quarantine we saw a healthy spike in sales, showing us that sexual pleasure is a fundamental part of mental & physical wellbeing. The strain COVID-19 put on many people's romantic lives is not something people will want to experience again. The data lines up with our theory that people are not willing to give up sex, but will step into this area more cautiously than previously," explained Ella Paradis CEO, Tino Dietrich.

"Despite the evidence suggesting that wearing a facial mask may help to minimize further spread of COVID-19," says Relationship Therapist and Owner of CouplesCandy.com Megan Harrison. "I don't believe people will change their romantic lifestyle so significantly by wearing masks during sex. The mouth is the center of many of the fundamental components of human activity. Consumption, speech, the breath, communication, kissing - all of which play an important role within intimate relationships. Masks would drastically alter the experience and I fail to see how people would have the discipline to wear them," remarked Megan Harrison, Relationship Therapist and founder of couplescandy.com.

Key findings:

Only 6% of correspondents believe people should wear masks during intercourse post pandemic

57% of correspondents would still have sex with a partner even if they couldn't kiss or face their partner during intercourse

54% do not believe wearing a masks will help prevent the spread of COVID19

Only 5% of correspondents will wear masks during sex post pandemic. 83% won't

40% will wait longer to have sex with a partner post pandemic than they did in the past.

People are more concerned about contracting a STI/STD (26%) than contracting COVID19 (19%) from sexual intercourse

38% of correspondents believe the pandemic has or will hurt their romantic connections

Only 24% of those surveyed will change their dating habits post pandemic

Methodology:

This survey was conducted from June 11-16, 2019, among a national sample of 1,160 U.S. adults between the ages of 18-55.

