Ella Paradis New Study: Sex Toy And Self Pleasure Trends See Massive Change Due To COVID-19 In 2020

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ella Paradis , an online boutique offering everything necessary to explore and improve intimate relationships including over 2,000 quality brands and adult sex toys and a unique shopping experience, just released their end of year report focused on consumer behavior and sex life changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the biggest findings included:

51 % of people said they have masturbated more during COVID

10% increase in usage of sex toys during COVID

25.2% of individuals said their sex life has gotten worse during the pandemic

96% have thought about purchasing a sex toy during the pandemic

42% said they would consider giving someone a sex toy or sexual devices this holiday season

92.7% used sex toys or sexual devices (like vibrators, dildos, Fleshlights etc.) during the COVID-19 pandemic

17% of people said they will not be dating normally this winter if given the chance

88.6% of people would be happy if someone gifted them a sex toy or sexual devices this holiday season

Favorite toys on the site include the Womanizer PREMIUM, Better Love RABBIT LILY, Better Love BUTTERFLY and We-Vibe CHORUS. Categories include Women, Men, Couples, Vibrators, Dildos, Wellness and BDSM & Bondage.

"The best ways we can improve the value of products and the lifestyle offerings on our platform is to better understand consumer trends and demand," said Tino Dietrich, CEO, Ella Paradis. "2020 has been a crazy year for us all and consumer behavior is being reimagined as we go."

The survey results were from 1,464 U.S. based consumers ranging from ages 20-60.

About Ella Paradis:

Ella Paradis, one of the fastest growing wellness eCommerce companies in the US, offers tailored solutions and high quality products for the sexually active adult. By breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure and self-care, Ella Paradis provides modern and approachable intimate care products for every price point. Founded in 2015, Ella Paradis made a mark as one of America's leading and innovative personal care brands, overcoming stigmas by making premium sexual wellness products available and affordable for everyone nationwide, regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

Boasting an inclusive atmosphere, Ella Paradis believes everyone deserves pleasure and fulfilling intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners. Ella Paradis also believes providing a space free of judgement with respect to others empowers the democratization of self-pleasure. Studies show sexual pleasure & wellness directly affects overall emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to a happier life. Ella Paradis' mission is to leave bread crumbs of happiness for all who shop with them. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ella Paradis' multiple fulfilment centers across the US provide seamless shopping experiences nationwide.

