Ella Paradis Releases Results of Valentines Day Intimacy Survey

The results of this timely study found 91.7% of couples who celebrated Valentine's Day feel the use of sex toys on this holiday brought them closer, and almost 88% admitted using sex toys this Valentine's Day helped to achieve a better orgasm.

The survey results show long term couples are feeling the pressures of pandemic life and the routine of long term cohabitation. The picture painted by the data is that couples are looking to renew the spark of their relationships while under the pressure of the pandemic. The revealing outcome? Relationships and sex lives see improvement with the use of sex toys.

Ella Paradis CEO Tino Dietrich explained, "The results we see today clearly indicate sex toys are relationship and intimacy facilitators for Americans, bringing couples closer and helping to improve intimacy. Improvements in romantic relationships are directly tied to improved mental health, showing the connection between sex toys and overall wellbeing."

People's desire for love and a satisfactory sex life is on the rise, and the need for sexual fulfilment and experimentation is key in relationships!

Key Findings:

75.4% said they had a partner to celebrate Valentine's Day with

77.9% of those with a partner celebrated Valentine's Day

80% of those with a partner stated their reason for not celebrating Valentine's Day is because they don't celebrate these types of holidays.11.5% said they didn't celebrate because their partner forgot and 8.5% percent said because they personally forgot.

60% of those who forgot Valentine's Day said it was the first time they have forgotten an important holiday.

21.1% of those with partners that celebrated Valentine's Day said they did not feel satisfied with their partner this Valentine's Day. Of those who were unsatisfied with their partner, only 41.9% of them told their partner how they felt.

22.6% of those with a partner that were unsatisfied with their partner this Valentine's Day considered breaking up with their partner

45% of those with a partner that celebrated Valentine's Day, used sex toys in their celebrations

91.7% of those with a partner that celebrated Valentine's Day with sex toys feel using sex toys last Valentine's Day helped to bring you and your partner closer

87.5% of those with a partner that celebrated Valentine's Day with sex toys admitted to have better orgasms while using sex toys

Over the past two years, Ella Paradis has expanded rapidly with 183% growth, serving over 10,000 customers every month. With thousands of transactions occurring weekly , Ella Paradis is proud to have over 250,000 satisfied customers returning to their site for products to enhance their sexual health and wellbeing. To learn more about Ella Paradis, go to https://www.ellaparadis.com/

About Ella Paradis:

Ella Paradis, one of the fastest growing wellness eCommerce companies in the US, offers tailored solutions and high-quality products for the sexually active adult. By breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure and self-care, Ella Paradis provides modern and approachable intimate care products for every price point. Founded in 2015, Ella Paradis made a mark as one of America's leading and innovative personal care brands, overcoming stigmas by making premium sexual wellness products available and affordable for everyone nationwide, regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

Boasting an inclusive atmosphere, Ella Paradis believes everyone deserves pleasure and fulfilling intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners. Ella Paradis also believes providing a space free of judgement with respect to others empowers the democratization of self-pleasure. Studies show sexual pleasure & wellness directly affects overall emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to a happier life. Ella Paradis' mission is to leave bread crumbs of happiness for all who shop with them. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ella Paradis' multiple fulfilment centers across the US provide seamless shopping experiences nationwide.

