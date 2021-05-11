Ellavoz Impact Capital Announces Members of Their Independent Investor Representative Committee

BELMAR, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavoz Impact Capital announced today that Adriana Piltz, Jack Kleinert and Howard Cohen will be joining their Independent Investor Representative Committee.

Adriana Piltz founded Nicky's Gardens of Hope, a 501(c)(3) company providing housing for adults with disabilities, employment and training as well as providing support for their families. In conjunction with Nicky's Gardens, Adriana founded NGOH Holdings, LLC, a for-profit corporation that will hold Real Estate assets and create incubator businesses to eventually offset financial shortfalls of Nicky's Gardens of Hope. "I'm very excited to join Ellavoz Impact Capital as an Independent Advisor, to leverage my experience and knowledge to further help Ellavoz's mission," said Piltz who has over 16 years of experience in the financial industry with expertise in Compliance, Research, Operations and Capital Markets in Broker Dealers, VCs, and Hedge Funds. She was President/ Board Member of Merriman Capital where she was responsible for all of the firm's broker dealer operating functions, compliance and the finance department. Adriana Piltz graduated from Berkeley College with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on International Business. She is passionate about social justice and the environment.

Jack Kleinert brings over 30 years of experience in risk management and income trading. As a general partner at Goldman Sachs, he was in charge of sales, trading, and money markets for municipal departments worldwide. He has founded and co-founded a number of companies, including the Velocity Portfolio Group and Targeted Lease Capital. Mr. Kleinert said that "As an angel investor in both Funds I &II, I'm confident we will exceed our impact goals as well as investment returns." Jack received his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University, working with Bell Labs before transferring his skills to Goldman Sachs. Today, Jack serves on several boards and remains a retired limited partner at Goldman Sachs.

Howard Cohen has over 50 years of experience in the fields of Public Accounting, Consulting and Finance. He was an Executive Advisor with Wells Fargo NJ Middle Market Corporate Lending, Chairman of EisnerAmper, LLP and Managing Partner and CEO of Amper, Politziner & Mattia, LLP. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Rider University and master's in taxation from Pace University. His business experience includes management of personal service organizations, taxation, business consulting of both domestic and international companies in the areas of business strategy, family planning and corporate finance. Mr. Cohen stated that he is "delighted to participate with the Ellavoz team, whose social mission of creating an investment platform to building affordable housing and deliver market returns for investors is a special endeavor."

He is currently General Chairman of Metropolitan NJ State of Israel Bonds. He is on the Board of Directors of the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Rider University Norm Brodsky College of Business Executive Advisory Council and the Accounting Department Advisory Council (Past Chairman). He is the recipient of many honors from Rider University including Distinguished Alumnus Award and an inductee into the Business School Hall of Fame. In 2013 he was named to the New Jersey Society of CPA's" 50 over 50 list". He has been Honoree at many Charitable Events, including B'nai Shalom of West Orange Man of the Year and the Guest of Honor at Alan T. Brown Foundation to Cure Paralysis Golf Outing.

The President & CEO of Ellavoz Impact Capital, Robert Hutchins, said, "The Independent Investor Review Committee is another example of the professionalism and transparency Ellavoz brings to their Impact Angel Investors as well as Impact Investment and Opportunity Zone fund management. Adriana, Jack and Howard each bring unique experience and talent that will contribute to our collective success. I am thrilled to welcome these professionals to our team."

Ellavoz Impact Capital, in partnership with New Jersey Community Capital, is the management company for the 3 Ellavoz Shared Values Opportunity Funds, Ellavoz Neighborhood Homes Fund and the Ellavoz Impact Angel Network. The Angel Network represents high net worth individuals, family offices, and businesses that believe innovative investing in underserved communities will result in positive financial and social impact returns.

