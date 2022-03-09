ELLEN KLASSON BRINGS EXECUTIVE SEARCH & RECRUITING SERVICES TO RCLCO REAL ESTATE CONSULTING

BETHESDA, Md., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading advisory firm RCLCO Real Estate Consulting announced today that Ellen Klasson has joined the team as Managing Director to provide executive recruiting services and additional leadership development offerings. In her new role, based out of Bethesda, Maryland, Klasson will continue building on her long history and work with commercial real estate's most dynamic companies to grow their leadership teams and craft forward-looking talent strategies. The addition within the company's management consulting practice augments RCLCO's existing organizational strategy service offerings including compensation benchmarking and long term incentive planning, succession planning, organization design, and growth strategies.

"We're very excited to welcome Ellen to the RCLCO team. Her hire reflects the growing need for strategic recruitment as we support real estate companies' organizational growth during these unique times," said Adam Ducker, CEO of RCLCO. "Ellen brings to us an analytical and creative problem-solving approach to talent development, and her background and role will be a strong complement to our robust set of enterprise-level solutions for leading real estate companies. Plus, as a former RCLCO team member, she has an already strong understanding of our team's working culture and ability to add value."

Before joining RCLCO, Ellen spent five years as a Managing Director at Terra Search Partners, a national boutique executive search firm focused exclusively on the real estate industry. At Terra Search Partners, Ellen led searches for executive-level roles at publicly-, privately-, and family-owned clients representing all land use types. Previously she worked at the Urban Land Institute as the Senior Director of Leadership, overseeing the leadership programs for the organization's 40,000 members worldwide. Prior to joining ULI, Ellen co-directed CohnReznick's Real Estate Development Advisory practice, analyzing real estate opportunities for developers and municipalities. She is also a former Vice President of Economic Development at Central Atlanta Progress, where she attracted new investment into Downtown Atlanta. An RCLCO alumnus – as Ellen worked with RCLCO previously in the mid-2000s – Klasson got her career start with the firm as a Senior Associate after graduating with a BA in Sociology from Emory University and a Masters of City and Regional Planning from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Leveraging Klasson's executive recruiting and executive search expertise, along with her leadership development acumen, RCLCO continues to expand its strong and growing full-service suite of enterprise solutions for real estate companies. For fifty-five years RCLCO's Management Consulting team has supported leading players in the real estate industry in the development of forward-looking strategy. The practice area has deep expertise in the intersection of portfolio, capital, organization, and operations, and has implemented strategies with companies of all sizes and product types. More information about RCLCO's Management Consulting services can be found at https://www.rclco.com/services/management-consulting-for-real-estate-companies/.

