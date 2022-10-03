Ellianos Coffee Supporting National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) This October

LAKE CITY, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Ellianos Coffee is proudly partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Committed to Helping Women Now®, NBCF provides early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. According to National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States. NBCF works with hospitals and breast health centers in communities across the U.S. to remove barriers to critical screenings, helping women detect breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage.

From October 5th through the 14th, all Ellianos Coffee locations will be raising money to be donated directly to NBCF. By adding $1 to their coffee orders, Ellianos customers will help NBCF increase access to breast health care and services in the United States. Customers may also donate directly to NBCF by following the link here.

NBCF also ensures the comfort of women walking through their cancer diagnosis by providing what they call HOPE Kits. These tangible expressions of hope are filled with thoughtful items that encourage and comfort women, such as herbal teas to soothe chemo-related nausea, lip balm, or a journal. A portion of the donations raised in Ellianos' fundraising efforts will be allocated to build HOPE Kits for women waiting to receive them.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos was founded in 2002 with the mission to serve 'Italian Quality at America's Pace®.' The franchise is experiencing exponential growth but remains true to its core values and mission. There are currently 26 operating store locations, with over 80 more in some stage of development. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.

