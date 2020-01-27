Ellie Mae Announces 2020 Innovation Award Winners

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae® (NYSE: ELLI), the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced the 2020 Ellie Mae Innovation Award winners, honoring mortgage companies that have distinguished themselves with their innovative use of Ellie Mae technology.

The Ellie Mae Innovation Awards, previously known as the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame Awards, recognizes the best and brightest companies in the mortgage industry who are using Ellie Mae's Encompass™ Digital Lending Platform and solutions to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. This year's winners will be recognized during Ellie Mae Experience, held March 23-25, 2020 in San Diego. These winners will enjoy many opportunities to showcase their company and success story during and after the event.

The Ellie Mae Innovation Award Winners are:

Outstanding Consumer Engagement: Securityplus Federal Credit Union

Digital Mortgage Automation: Home Point Financial

Best Use of Data: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group

AI Innovation: Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Lenders' Choice for Innovative Service Provider: Arch MI (Arch Mortgage Insurance Company)

"Congratulations to our 2020 Ellie Mae Innovation Award Winners," said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. "We are honored to recognize these leading lenders for their use of technology to grow their businesses and the mortgage market at large. They truly are shaping the industry by leveraging automation, data and automated intelligence by simplifying core processes and making their workforces more efficient. We look forward to honoring them at Ellie Mae Experience."

With an expected audience of more than 2,500 mortgage industry professionals, Ellie Mae Experience 2020 gives attendees insight into current and future trends from thought leaders, skills to maximize investments in Ellie Mae's Encompass™ digital mortgage solution, and the latest information about consumer engagement, mobility and compliance. The event will include six conference tracks, more than 32 interactive breakout sessions, hands-on training sessions hosted by Ellie Mae experts and industry leaders and compelling keynotes.

For more information about Ellie Mae Experience, visit https://experience.elliemae.com

