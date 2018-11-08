LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott J. Wachtel is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at Elliott J. Wachtel Law Offices & Associates.

With over forty six years of experience in the legal profession, Elliott J. Wachtel is revered for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Wachtel has established himself as a trusted name in the profession. Mr. Wachtel has gained extensive experience in the areas of Workers Compensation Law and Personal Injury Law.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Mr. Wachtel earned his Juris Doctor Degree from Golden West University. In his previous years, Mr. Wachtel attained his undergraduate degree from California State University in Northridge.

Charitable to various organizations, Mr. Wachtel volunteers his time as a Judge Pro Team presiding over legal cases in court.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Mr. Wachtel is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the California Bar Association.

