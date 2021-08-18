Elliott Opportunity II Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing August 19, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW.U) (the "Company") announced that, commencing August 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "EOCW" and "EOCW WS," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EOCW.U."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Elliott Opportunity II Corp.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to identify and acquire a business within the technology and technology-enabled services industry that has a strong and proven management team, a leading market position, a large and growing total addressable market, and a track record of sustainable growth. Elliott Opportunity II's sponsor is Elliott Opportunity Sponsor II L.P., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

