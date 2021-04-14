Elliott Statement Regarding VMware Spin-Off

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") released the following statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn today following Dell Technologies' announcement that it plans to spin-off its 81% equity ownership of VMware, forming a standalone company:

"As one of Dell's largest shareholders, Elliott strongly supports the announced spin-off of VMware. The separation will create two market-leading companies, Dell Technologies and VMware, each guided by distinct strategies while retaining their strong commercial relationship. We see significant opportunity for long term value-creation at both companies. We commend Michael Dell, Silver Lake and the Board of VMware on this win for public shareholders."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages more than $42 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

