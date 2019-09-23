Ellipse Analytics Analyzes Over 250 Top-Selling CBD Products and Detects THC in 45 Percent

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipse Analytics, an analytical chemistry laboratory and applied science solution provider that is recognized as one of the foremost experts on category testing in the world, announced today its recent scientific testing and analyzation of over 250 top-selling CBD products detected THC in 45%. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. Ellipse also found that 21% of products claiming to be THC-free had detectible levels of THC.

Results of the lab's testing illustrate consumers are most likely unknowingly consuming THC in their CBD products. This is supported by a number of lawsuits nationwide filed on behalf of plaintiffs alleging they failed drug tests for THC after consuming CBD products. The amount of THC that is considered "legal" for growers still represents a risk to consumers depending on how much CBD product they consume in relation to their body weight and age.

"In the absence of a federal definition of THC-Free, consumers are essentially being misled to believe their CBD products are free of THC," said Dr. Sean Callan, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Operations at Ellipse Analytics. "Our lab tested one CBD product with less than 0.3% THC but it had 78 mg of THC in the product. To provide context, the maximum amount of THC that a brand can have in a single recreational marijuana product in Colorado is 100 mg. Ultimately, without federal or state intervention, the 'safe' amount of THC in a finished good will most likely be established through class action lawsuits. People consuming CBD products making false THC-free claims are unknowingly ingesting THC and potentially failing drug tests."

About Ellipse Analytics

Founded in 2016, Denver, Colorado-based Ellipse Analytics is an analytical chemistry laboratory and applied science solution provider re-envisioning true product excellence using big data. Its technical team is comprised of leading professionals in the fields of analytical chemistry, biochemistry, statistics, food safety & quality and public health.

