Ellipse Global Lodge and Quahada RV Park Opens for Business

CARLSBAD, N.M., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no place like home, especially when you're far away from it. Just ask anyone who works along the Permian Basin for days, weeks, or even months at a time. With the recent opening of the new Ellipse Global Lodge and Quahada RV Park near Carlsbad, New Mexico, those comforts of home are no longer beyond reach.

Mobile base camp services leader Ellipse Global has secured operating permits for both operations, enabling each to accept occupants and reservations effective immediately. For oil and gas companies struggling with a scarce supply of quality accommodations, the lodge and RV park couldn't arrive at a better time.

Situated on 87 acres just 7 miles east of Carlsbad, off Hobbs Highway at 26 Quahada Road (County Road 603), Ellipse Global Lodge at Delaware Basin offers a variety of features designed for the remote worker. Its 48 hard-sided structures feature 4 individual, single-occupancy apartments that include amenities such as full-sized beds, quality mattresses, large closets and individual office spaces. Private bathrooms, including full-size baths and showers, toilets, sinks, and mirrors are available for each single occupant. All units are Wi-Fi enabled. Services also include a free laundry facility and regular housekeeping.

Quahada RV Park is located directly adjacent to the Lodge and contains 118 spaces for rent over various intervals of time. Each space features full hook-ups and 60-foot pull-throughs, as well as individual picnic areas and barbeques.

In addition to clean and comfortable accommodations, the Lodge and RV park also offer first-class food service with custom, heart-healthy menus prepared by trained, Incident Command System (ICS)-certified chefs. With choices such as a made-to-order omelet bar, box lunches, a rotating dinner bar, and a 24/7 coffee bar, guests are fueled by a menu that provides at least 4,000 calories per day.

"Oil field service workers endure a lot of hardships when working remotely," said Stephen Humphreys, CEO of Ellipse Global. "We designed the Lodge and RV park to provide best-in-class comfort, flexibility and value."

With over 45 years of domestic and international experience, Ellipse Global has extensive experience designing, constructing, and operating mobile base camps. With the opening of the Ellipse Global Lodge and Quahada RV Park at Delaware Basin, the Company is excited to bring its high-quality offering to the growing remote workforce housing market.

About Ellipse Global

Based in Snohomish, Washington (near Seattle), Ellipse Global and its operating subsidiaries form one of the largest integrated mobile support services and disaster relief companies in North America. The Company is a market leader in event support and logistics, crisis management and incident response. Ellipse subsidiaries include Incident Catering Services, Inc., OK's Cascade Company, LLC and GFP Response.

