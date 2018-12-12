Ellipse Global Opens New Southeast U.S Staging Facility

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its quick-strike capabilities in setting up base camps to support natural disasters and large-scale special events, Ellipse Global aims to reduce response times even further with the opening of its new Southeast U.S. equipment staging and storage facility. The nearly 16,000 square-foot industrial warehouse is located near Montgomery, Alabama in a federally designated HUBZone.

The Ellipse warehouse will store the mobile response company's diverse range of transportation vehicles, housing modules, mobile kitchens, showers, and other specialized equipment used in base camps and remote workforce housing. In addition, it will serve as a training ground for work crews between deployments.

The HUBZone program, managed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, provides incentives for companies who invest in historically underutilized business (HUB) districts. It spurs economic development through job growth and increasing the tax base in disadvantaged areas.

Ellipse Global Operations/Logistics Manager Clyde Luster will oversee day-to-day operations at the facility. Along with managing inventory and logistics, he will lead orientation tours for visiting federal, state and local officials as well as corporate executives interested in seeing the company's extensive range of specialized equipment and logistics support. Oil & gas officials, outdoor event organizers and company executives responsible for mobile workforce housing initiatives are among those expected to tour the new plant.

Montgomery joins a similar Ellipse warehouse and logistics facility in Monroe, Washington (near Seattle) to give the company coverage on both coasts. In a business where speed is of the utmost importance, proximity to market represents a strong competitive advantage.

Ellipse Global CEO Stephen Humphreys said, "The increasing growth in our emergency services and large-scale special events business convinced us we needed to expand our geographic footprint. Montgomery gives a strategic base of operations to more swiftly deploy personnel, equipment, and materials across the southern states, Gulf region, and eastern U.S seaboard."

Backed by 45 years of mobile and disaster relief experience through its operating subsidiaries, Ellipse Global companies serve federal, state, and local jurisdictions throughout the U.S. Among the company's client base: the U.S. Forest Service, the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), as well as state agencies in Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Washington.

Based in Snohomish, Washington, near Seattle, Ellipse Global and its operating subsidiaries form one of the largest integrated mobile support services and disaster relief companies in North America. The company is a market leader in event support and logistics, crisis management and incident response. Ellipse subsidiaries include Incident Catering Services, Inc., OK's Cascade Company, LLC and GFP Response.

